WATCH: Sarah G thanks avid Kapamilya viewers for unwavering support

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo appeared during the Sunday episode of “ASAP Natin To,” albeit virtually, to thank its avid viewers for remaining loyal Kapamilyas despite all the challenges ABS-CBN has faced following the denial of its franchise application one year ago.

In a pre-recorded video which aired during the special live episode, Geronimo said: “Mga Kapamilya, nandito pa rin ang ating pamilya dahil sa hindi nagbabagong pagmamahal natin para sa isa’t isa.”

“Hindi kami magsasawang paulit-ulit kayong pasalamatan dahil paulit-ulit niyo ring pinapatunayan na ang magkapamilya, hindi nag-iiwanan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo,” she added.

Geronimo last performed on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in its November 1 episode. Since then, she has appeared through recorded performances produced remotely.

Geronimo was also notably absent from the 2020 ABS-CBN Christmas Special, the traditional gathering of Kapamilya stars which the “Tala” hitmaker has rarely missed, if at all, over the years.

Fans similarly looked forward to seeing her in the historic January 24 "ASAP Natin To" episode, which marked its first TV5 simulcast. Geronimo, however, was not in attendance.

Nonetheless, a Viva Entertainment insider told ABS-CBN News in February this year that Geronimo is still very much in the game. “Nagpahinga lang siya talaga,” the source said, citing her adjustments into the married life.

Viva Entertainment top honcho Vic del Rosario Jr. also clarified in March that Geronimo remains an exclusive talent of ABS-CBN and will not be hosting in any TV show outside the Kapamilya network.

Geronimo has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety program since 2004.