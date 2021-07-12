Toni Gonzaga says son Seve does not have concept of being famous

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga admitted she used to fear that her son Seve would decide to follow her footsteps and eventually join show business.

Gonzaga, however, told Wil Dasovich in an interview how it has become clear to her that as a parent, her purpose is to just be there for her son, love him unconditionally and support him in whatever he wants to do in life.

“That’s what our parents did for us. So I am not here to tell him what not to do. I am here to love him and support him. I can’t tell him, ‘Don’t do this or that.’ He can be whatever he wants to be in this world. Right now, he wants to be a car racer. Last year, he wants to be a pilot. Nung pandemic, gusto yata niya maging stunt man kasi talon siya ng talon sa kung saan-saan. Support lang ako,” she said.

As Seve grows up, Gonzaga believes he will be able to find his own passion in life.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“The moment you tell them na don’t do this, doon pa sila mag-iisip na, ‘Now I am tempted to do that. Why is my mom telling me I shouldn’t do that? Now I want to do that all the more.’”

Meanwhile, Gonzaga shared that she is also not worried that Seve will grow up feeling entitled, adding he does not have the concept about being famous.

“Hindi niya alam if he’s famous. We don’t let him know that your mom is an actress and a host and your dad is a director. He just knows that we have our jobs. Somehow meron na siyang konting concept na napapanood niya ako sa TV pero wala pa 'yung full concept na, ‘This is what I want to do in life’ or ‘I want to be like my mom.’”

Rather than talking to Seve about fame, Gonzaga said she and her husband Paul Soriano are more focused on his character development.

“More than focusing on the fame -- that’s fleeting, that’s superficial -- we are really after his character, his values and the principles that he will grow up with. Because you have to train a child in the way that he should go so that when he is old, he will not depart from it. I learned that from experience,” she said.

Since he was born, Seve has become a social media darling, appearing in his parents' Instagram posts, or in the vlog of his aunt Alex Gonzaga.

He has so far gained over 796,000 followers on Instagram and a handful of endorsement deals.

Seve turned four years old last September.