This is Robin Padilla's advice to daughter Kylie after her breakup with Aljur Abrenica

Mula sa Instagram nina Kylie Padilla at Aljur Abrenica

MANILA – Robin Padilla is not against the idea of his daughter Kylie reconciling with her husband, actor Aljur Abrenica.

Padilla made the statement in the second part of his interview with Ogie Diaz after revealing that Kylie and Abrenica have separated due to a third party.

“May anak sila eh. Ayaw ko namang lumaking mga [walang ama]. Pamilya pa rin ako,” he said.

When asked by Diaz if he thinks the two are just taking some breather, Padilla said: “Kailangan naman 'yun. Pero sana huwag tumagal. Kung magbabalikan sila, huwag nilang patagalin. Kailangan kaagad.”

In the same interview, Padilla also shared the other thing he told his daughter following what happened to their marriage.

“Pagdating sa marriage, ano bang maia-advice ko eh failure din kami ng mama niya. Anong credibility ko?” he said.

“Sabi ko, 'Pag-Muslimin mo na lang si Aljur.' Kasal iyan. Kasi hindi naman ako pumayag noon. 'Yun ang sabi ko sa kanila, ‘Isa lang ang hiling ko. Puwede bang magpakasal kayo?’ Nagpakasal naman sila,” he added.

Other than that, Padilla said he just keeps reminding Kylie to also take care of herself.

“Sabi ko anak mahirap 'yung ganyang sitwasyon ng puso mo tapos wala kang gagawin. Dapat mag-ensayo ka, ibalik mo ‘yong fighting [spirit] mo kasi iyan ang nakalimutan mo. Kinausap ko iyan isang beses lang bago mag-Father’s Day. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Lumaban ka ulit.’ Fighter kasi iyan eh, totoong fighter iyan. Balik mo 'yung dati mo,” he said.

Rumors of the couple's separation started in February after Kylie shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships.

Kylie and Abrenica got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.