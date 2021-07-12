New Gen Divas sing of hope, courage to mark a year since ABS-CBN franchise denial

Janine Berdin, Zephanie, Elha Nympha, and Sheena Berlarmino perform on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ on Sunday. ABS-CBN

Birit Divas performed on Sunday songs of hope and courage as ABS-CBN marked a year since it was forced off free television.

On “ASAP Natin ‘To,” rising singers Janine Berdin, Zephanie, Sheena Belarmino, and Elha Nympha took turns to perform the Filipino tunes.

Wearing their signature colors as members of the group, Berdin performed “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” Zephanie belted out “Pagsubok,” Belarmino soared with “Himala,” while Nympha sang “Maghintay Ka Lamang.”

Dubbed “Kapamilya Forever,” the live episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday served as a thanksgiving to Filipinos who continue to support ABS-CBN a year after it was denied a new franchise to broadcast on free TV.

Dozens of Kapamilya stars came together on stage, with many more affirming in recorded messages their commitment to stand by ABS-CBN’s mission of serving Filipinos despite the crisis.