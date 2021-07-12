‘Marry Me, Marry You’: Behind-the-scenes footage show close bond of cast members

MANILA -- Having wrapped their second cycle of lock-in filming, the cast members of the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” have formed a close bond, which they say help in carrying out their scenes.

In behind-the-scenes footage released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday, the stars of the romcom series are seen on set as they prepare for their turn on camera.

In one portion, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, and Cherry Pie Picache are shown rehearsing lines, and then sharing laughs as they tease Picache about her supposed “kilig” working with another cast member, Edu Manzano.

“What’s good about this cast is that we all made an effort on the very first day to bond,” Dizon said. “I think that shows. I consider it as a blessing na jibe lahat ng cast members.”

“Siyempre, sometimes you get lonely kasi may mga pamilya tayong naiiwan because we’re all locked in, pero napupunuan iyon ng laughters, ng learnings,” she added.

Other footage, meanwhile, provide a glimpse of the love triangle among the characters of Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino, and Jake Ejercito, who are co-workers in the series.

Gutierrez, who is partnering with Avelino on screen for a second time in “Marry Me, Marry You,” credited her leading man for bringing humor to the set.

“Masaya talaga 'pag kasama ko si Pau sa set, kasi hindi mo namamalayan ‘yung oras sa dami ng hirit at panloloko niya. It’s really nice, kasi alagang-alaga niya lahat ng tao sa set,” she said.

“Mahirap hindi kiligin kay Pau! Good luck na lang kung hindi ka kikiligin kay Pau,” Gutierrez added, referring to acting opposite Avelino.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” centers on the love story of Camille (Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino), as they navigate married life with their respective families factoring in their decisions.

A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.