Home  >  Entertainment

Super Junior D&E's Manila fan concert: Ticket prices, seat map

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2023 12:31 PM | Updated as of Jul 11 2023 12:32 PM

Super Junior D&E. Photo from Super Junior's official Facebook page
Super Junior D&E. Photo from Super Junior's official Facebook page

Get ready to party, Filipino ELFs! The seat map and ticketing details for Super Junior D&E's upcoming event in the Philippines have been released.

The K-pop duo, a sub-unit of the veteran boy band Super Junior, is set to hold a fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 30.

Seat map and ticket prices for Super Junior D&E's Manila fan concert. Photo from CDM Entertainment's Facebook page
Seat map and ticket prices for Super Junior D&E's Manila fan concert. Photo from CDM Entertainment's Facebook page

On its social media pages, CDM Entertainment bared late Monday the following ticket prices for the event:

  • MVP D&E - P10,500
  • VIP - P7,500
  • Patron - P6,500
  • Lowerbox - P4,500
  • Upperbox A - P3,800
  • Upperbox B - P2,800

Ticket selling starts at 2 p.m. on July 14 through TicketNet's outlets and website, CDM said.

 

The event is part of Super Junior D&E's "DElight Party" fan concert tour, which is set to make stops in other Asian cities.

Super Junior D&E, which was launched in 2011, is a sub-unit of Super Junior consisting of members Donghae and Eunhyuk.

Ahead of the sub-unit's event, however, Donghae and Eunhyuk are also set to visit Manila this July for Super Junior's fan party.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  K-pop   K-content   fan concert   Super Junior D&E   Super Junior   Eunhyuk   Donghae   CDM Entertainment   SM Entertainment  