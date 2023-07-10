Olivia Rodrigo's 'vampire' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Twitter account.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made a strong comeback as her new single "vampire" debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the latest rankings, "vampire" ousted "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, which settled for the second spot.

Based on figures from Billboard, "vampire" drew 35.5 million streams and 26.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 26,000 in its first week, ending July 6, according to Luminate.

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs took the third spot followed by "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez along with former top charter "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus and "All My Life" by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" rose to 7th place followed by "Fukumean" by Gunna, and "Karma," also by Swift ft. Ice Spice, with "Favorite Song" by Toosii completing the Top 10.

Last June, Rodrigo released "vampire" which, she said, helped her "sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache."

This is her third single on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her debut single "drivers' license" and "good 4 u" in 2021.

Rodrigo earlier revealed that her new album will be titled "GUTS" and will be out on September 8.

Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist, under her belt. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022.

