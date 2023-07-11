LOOK: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez get matching tattoos

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have five matching tattoos.



In his newest vlog uploaded on Monday, Vice showed their couple tattoos, which will match when they hold hands or put their fingers together.

For instance, Vice's right hand was inked with the words "i am," while Perez's left hand has "with you."

Vice Ganda, Ion Perez get matching tattoos. Screen grab: YouTube/Vice Ganda

They also got matching tattoos of a smiley, king and queen, heart and forever on their fingers.

"'I am with you' because as you can see we are very clingy to each other. Kaming dalawa 'yung hindi kami mapakali kapag hindi kami magkasama," Vice said.

"Smiley -- kasi we are each other's joy. He makes me smile, I make him smile. Jowa mo dapat source of joy mo hindi mo ini-stress ka ng jowa mo. Hindi ba dapat ang jowa mo pinapasaya ka at ikaw din dapat ang nagpapasaya sa jowa mo, hindi niyo dapat ini-stress ang isa't isa," he added.

Vice Ganda, Ion Perez get matching tattoos. Screen grab: YouTube/Vice Ganda

They got their tattoos from Bryan, who is also one of the cameramen of "It's Showtime."

Ganda and Perez are set to celebrate their 5th anniversary as a couple this October.

Vice and Perez had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

