Kwon Yuri during her fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater, July 9, 2023. Richard Esguerra

MANILA — Filipino SONEs recently gathered at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City for the solo fan meeting of Girls' Generation member Yuri.

The event, part of Yuri's "Chapter 2" fan meeting tour, was a celebration of music and the unbreakable bond between the singer and her adoring fans who had been eagerly awaiting her return.

The show started with Yuri performing "Into You," heating up the stage with her impressive dance moves and powerful vocals, which drew cheers from her passionate fans.

The 33-year-old artist continued to mesmerize the audience and showcase her versatility with her performances, which included a cover of "1, 2 Step" by American singer Ciara, the Girls' Generation hit "Gee," and the sub-unit Oh!GG release "Lil' Touch."

Kwon Yuri during her fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater, July 9, 2023 Richard Esguerra

The fan meeting also served as a special moment for Yuri and SONEs, as the latter had the opportunity to get to know the artist on a deeper level through various segments.

Filipino actress Denise Laurel, who hosted the event, asked Yuri about her tour, career and Filipino fans.

"I usually receive messages and letters from [Filipino] SONEs and I was shocked by the energy in the venue," Yuri said.

"If given the chance, I plan to visit Bohol for scuba diving," she added.

Yuri also shared photos and videos from a family trip to Australia, and her Los Angeles outing with fellow Girls' Generation members.

The idol did not hesitate to engage in games, one of which involved her learning and reciting Filipino tongue twisters, and try local snacks.

Yuri, who has also ventured into acting and reality TV, also discussed her experiences on her shows such as "Bossam: Steal the Fate," "Invincible Youth" and "My Teenage Girl."

She also asked fans to continue supporting her as she plans to release a second album, and pursue more acting projects and variety shows.

As the event drew to a close, Yuri expressed deep gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

"I'm glad meeting my SONEs," she told the audience. "Let's fill my chapter in life together."

Kwon also vowed to return to Manila in the future.

