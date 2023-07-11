Disney+ unveils upcoming Korean, Japanese content

Wi Ha-joon and Ji Chang-wook star in the crime action series 'The Worst of Evil,' set to premiere on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Disney's video streaming service has unveiled its lineup of South Korean and Japanese content, slated for release from the second half of 2023 until next year.

In a press release, Disney+ said its upcoming South Korean originals include:

• Moving -- Adapted from the hit webtoon of the same title, "Moving" features Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung in a story about "superpowered individuals on the run from government forces and a mysterious assassin who has been dispatched to take them all out." It is scheduled to debut on August 9.

• The Worst of Evil -- Set in 1990s Seoul, the series follows a former DJ who seizes control of a drug gang and a rural police officer who is recruited to bring down the traffickers. It stars Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-jun and Lim Se-mi.

• Vigilante -- Nam Joo-hyuk stars as a star student at a police academy who punishes his mother's killer and other criminals.

• Soundtrack#2 -- After a successful first series, "Soundtrack" returns with a new storyline of two people who break up after six years together, only to be reconnected again. It stars Keum Sae-rok and Noh Sang-hyun.

• BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star -- A music documentary-series that chronicles the journey of K-pop superstars BTS. It features "the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter."

• Han River Police -- Starring Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won, the comedy action series follows Seoul's Han River police force as they "patrol the waterways and respond to emergency situations including terrorist incidents, accidents and more."

Fans of Japanese pop culture, meanwhile, can expect the following:

• Dragons of Wonderhatch -- A "hybrid" story set in both the real world and an anime land where dragons and humans coexist. It stars Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira and Mackenyu.

• A Town Without Seasons -- A live action original that follows a man recruited to spy on disaster-struck residents at a temporary housing, but later ends up recognizing the makeshift town as his new home.

• Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc -- Set for release in October, the popular anime series returns with a fan-favorite arc depicting the "Kanto incident" and a war between the Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku.

• PHOENIX: EDEN17 -- Based on the manga "Phoenix" by Osamu Tezuka, the series follows a couple who flee a dystopian Earth in hopes of a better life on planet Eden, only to discover that Eden no longer exists.

The coming months will also see Disney+ release the K-pop docu-series "NCT 127: The Lost Boys," Japanese anime "Synduality Noir," and a special on Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

"With the success of our initial wave of APAC originals, we will continue to build on this momentum by delivering exceptional storytelling through the second half of 2023 and beyond," said Carol Choi, executive vice president of original content strategy at The Walt Disney Company APAC.

"Thrillers, crime-action and fantasy, centered on strong storylines from Korea and Japan, are resonating with audiences and we look forward to continued collaboration with leading content creators and storytellers from this region," she added.