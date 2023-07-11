Bela Padilla wraps up new film with JC Santos



MANILA -- Two days before she returned to the UK, where she is now based, actor-director-screenwriter Bela Padilla wrapped up her latest film project, “Wish You Were the One,” a romance-drama megged by Derick Cabrido.

Padilla is reunited with her perennial leading man, JC Santos in “Wish You Were the One,” slated to be shown this September.

The film is their fifth partnership together starting with Jason Paul Laxamana’s “100 Daang Tula Para Kay Stella” (2017), followed by “The Day After Valentine’s” (2018), Irene Villamayor’s “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020) and Padilla’s “366” (2022).

They were both in the cast of Nuel Naval’s “Miracle in Cell No. 7” (2019) although they were not paired there.

“Direk Derick has been directing a lot of suspense thrillers lately, so I think my movie with him will be his first foray into love stories,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News.

While Padilla was in London last December, she had an unbelievable breakout on her face which turned red with a lot of itchy patches. That was caused by bouts of hormonal acne.

“If you saw me, my whole face was just so full of acne and it was just so bad,” Padilla admitted. “First time ko nakita ang face ko na ganu’n kalala. Hindi na ko makalabas ng bahay. I looked so bad.”

Padilla had to deal with hormonal imbalance. “I had PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] since I was 19. But in my last trip here in the Philippines, I just found out I also have hypothyroidism.

“I was wondering because I worked out every day, sobrang linis ko na kumain. I found out I have hypothyroidism. Now, I’m seeing a doctor here in the Philippines who’s slowly treating me.

“That causes a lot of insecurities especially when you’re growing up in front of a camera. That was really hard.”

More than half of her life, Padilla has been facing the cameras. “So, when I had that breakout on my face, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t go out for nearly three months.”

Padilla needed to change her routine. “It took a lot. I had to change my diet again, change my skin care. I think that was one of the reasons I’m very conscious with what I apply and take. Because of that, I’m very sensitive.”

She now endorses Aera skin care line, where she is also a business partner.

“The product has a gentler approach. It seems like a misconception in the Philippines that if you want a good skin, you have to peel.

“In the pandemic, rejuvenation set became so popular. You have to peel you’re your elbows down to your knees. That’s really unhealthy and you’re breaking your skin barrier. You should protect your skin, the biggest organ in our body.

“Your body always tells you what it needs. I think, with the line that we came out with for Aera, we are addressing common problems that are already existing with a gentler, kinder approach.”

Eventually, Padilla’s problem was addressed. When she started shooting her campaign for Aera, slowly, her skin problem got better. She started going out without makeup again.

“I did trial and error and I saw myself as part of a skin care line. I also saw the week points and this I needed to address,” Padilla shared. "One of the things I learned, you have to have business partners who are already stable in the industry.

“I like the idea that when people visit my page, everything that they see is light and positive that they can draw inspiration from.”

Padilla is aware the local skin care industry is now saturated. “When the pandemic started, there were many skincare products that came out. I’m happy that I-White reached out and they asked me if I wanted to partner with them,” she said.

I-White has been in the Philippines for more than two decades now. “I love it because it’s a Korean skin care brand that addresses skin care problems and adapts to the weather here in the Philippines.”

Shuttling between London and Manila, Padilla has learned to consciously take care of her skin, especially with the extreme weather conditions that she has to adapt to.

“When I get to London, sobrang lamig,” she said. “Then here in Manila, sobrang unit. I know I really need to take care of myself, my skin, my health, my mental health. Whatever way I’m doing it, right now, it’s a period of cleansing for me.”

Padilla loves representing things that have a lasting effect, like her films. “I want something that lasts forever, like movies. The movies I released in 2017, people still call me the characters of my films, up to now.”

Related video: