Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan mark 3rd anniversary

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban took to social media on Tuesday to mark another milestone with her fiancé, businessman Gregg Homan.

On Instagram, the actress marked their third anniversary by posting two new photos of them with their daughter Bean.

“It’s BEAN 3 years. Happy 7/11 my love,” Panganiban captioned her post, tagging Homan.

The couple and their daughter are currently in Siargao enjoying some quality time at the beach as a family.

Panganiban and Homan are getting married early next year.

The couple shared this in a recent vlog, saying they have already told their close friends, family and relatives abroad to save the date of when they intend to tie the knot.

“We were going to get married last year pero we wanted to make Bean a part of it,” Homan said. “So we are going to do it early next year. We are looking at places locally to do it. But I am excited for it.”

Panganiban, for her part, revealed that they have postponed their wedding twice already and they want to finally push through with it this time around.

“Parang twice na naming dinelay yung wedding. Last year and this year, dapat aalis kami. Ilang beses naming triny mag-elope pero parang ayaw ng mundo na itago namin. Malakas magdasal 'yung mga kaibigan ang family members namin. So ngayon mukhang matutuloy na siya,” she said.

“Meron na kaming save the date, sinabi na namin siya sa mga kapamilya namin abroad para makapagtipid na sila, makapag-ipon na. Sa mga friends namin na sobrang busy 'yung schedule nila sa life, marami silang commitments, inunahan na namin sila na i-save na yung araw na iyon,” the actress added.