'A crazy journey': Paulo Avelino reflects on training for 'Linlang'

MANILA – Paulo Avelino is reflecting on the transformative journey of his training sessions for the upcoming series "Linlang."

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his thoughts, describing the experience as a "crazy journey." He also contemplated the profound impact it has had on his physicality.

“Down to my last training session for Linlang, and all I can say is it’s been a crazy journey! I started training a few months ago with specific goals and timelines. From gaining weight while doing our training program that coaches @anton7reales calls preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse to losing the weight I gained while lifting and training my boxing skills for the role,” he said.

Acknowledging that boxing is a "different beast of its own," Avelino expressed his dedication by stating that he has been diligently documenting his training sessions to identify further areas for improvement.

“It wasn’t easy, especially when I had to start cutting my weight, waking up extra early to work out, going to work, and repeating this cycle since we started the show. It was frustrating and exhausting at times, but I had to be loyal to the journey of my character, and that was my motivation throughout the show,” he said.

The actor then extended his heartfelt gratitude to his coaches, expressing appreciation for their efforts in training him for boxing, creating tailored workout programs, and ensuring that he executes his movements correctly.

To end his post, Avelino thanked his No. 1 and 2 supporters -- their gym dogs Antosha and Gustavo.

“My everyday spectators, I hope you enjoyed the show,” he said.

Aside from Avelino, “Linlang” will also feature Kim Chiu, JM De Guzman and Jake Ejercito.

Joining them are Maricel Soriano, Raymond Bagatsing, Benj Manalo, Kaila Estrada, Anji Salvacion, and Race Matias.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.