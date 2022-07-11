MANILA -- Singer Zia Quizon hinted that she's getting married in a poem she wrote for her father, the late King of Comedy Dolphy.

Quizon shared the poem honoring her dad in an Instagram post on July 10 to mark the 10th death anniversary of Dolphy, as she uploaded a throwback photo of them together.

She also shared a photo which shows a necklace with a heart pendant and two rings. Beside the rings is a piece of round object with "aleksa + zia" written on it.

Below is Zia Quizon 's poem for her dad, Dolphy.

"Dear Papa,

How I miss you,

How I wish that you were here,

To walk me down the aisle,

And smile,

And maybe shed a tear

I knew this day was coming,

And I knew that you’d be gone,

But still I hear you humming,

Strumming to a joyful song

No, it isn’t how I planned it,

But he’s all I hoped he’d be,

There is family that’s chosen,

And I chose what’s best for me

Maybe somewhere you are watching,

Over on some distant star,

And I’m sorry you won’t be here,

But the truth is that you are."

In a report by published by PEP, talent manager Noel Ferrer revealed that Zsa Zsa Padilla is flying to Serbia to attend the wedding of her daughter Zia with her long-time boyfriend.

Padilla also uploaded a photo of her in an airplane on Instagram Stories.

Zia is the youngest daughter of of Padilla and Dolphy. They also have another daughter Nicole Quizon.

On Sunday, Padilla paid a visit to the tomb of Dolphy in Taguig to mark his 10th death anniversary.

The film icon died on July 10, 2012, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.