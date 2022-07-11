MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana wowed her fans as she showed off her post-partum figure just weeks after giving birth to her third child, baby Elio.

In her Instagram updates, Romana uploaded TikTok videos of her dancing while wearing shorts. In one of the videos, Romana can be seen dancing while carrying baby Elio. She was with her husband Boyet Ahmee and their second child.

In the caption, Romana said she's doing TikTok videos to exercise since she is still not yet allowed to do strenuous workouts.

In the comment section of her posts, the actress received praises from her followers and even fellow celebrities like Charlie Dizon, Aiko Melendez, Sitti and Lara Quigaman,.

"Charlie is that you!!! Pakibalik po ng shortsssss," Charlie Dizon wrote.



Aiko Melendez wrote: "Nanganak ka ng lagay na yan sis??? Where is justice ang sexy agad!!!."

"Parang di nanganak!! congratulations again Dimples!! You’ve got this!" Sitti wrote.



It was last June 24 when Romana announced that she has given birth to her third child.

Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have two other children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.