Stand-up comedian-director Phillip Lazaro dies

Stand-up comedian-director Phillip Lazaro. Photo: IG/Phillip Lazaro

MANILA -- Veteran stand-up comedian and television and live events director Phillip Lazaro has passed away.

On Monday, July 11, close friends, work colleagues and family members posted their final messages of goodbye to Lazaro on their respective social media accounts.

“Tito Phillip Lazaro, Even though we know it is a part of life, we are never prepared to say goodbye forever. Our hearts are heavy today because we have lost someone so special, but we also celebrate your life. Rest In Peace,” Lazaro's niece Armarie Saavedra Cruz-Go wrote in a Facebook post.

Lazaro starred in films like “Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw” and “Wanted Perfect Mother” where he played notable supporting roles.

He also co-directed a game show and recently starred in a teleserye.

Lazaro had just celebrated his 51st birthday last June 12.

Details for his funeral will be announced soon.