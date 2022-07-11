Shawn Mendes postpones shows due to being ‘overwhelmed’

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has halted his concert tour after being overwhelmed to be performing anew since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Mendes said that his shows for the next three weeks will be postponed.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," the artist said.

Mendes added that it was "premature" to go back on tour.

"I've been touring since I was I5 and, to be honest, it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes said.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," he added.

As advised by health professionals, Mendes will take a break to take care of his mental health.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," he said.

"As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know, love you guys."

Mendes rose to fame in 2013 for posting his song covers on the video-sharing Vine. He got his big break with his single "Stitches" in 2015.

Since then, Mendes has released three studio albums: "Handwritten" (2015), Illuminate (2016), "Shawn Mendes" (2018), and "Wonder" (2020).