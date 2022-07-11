Photo from Ruffa Gutierrez's Instagram page

MANILA – The camp of actress Ruffa Gutierrez is mulling legal action against those spreading unverified information that she supposedly fired house helpers without paying their salaries.

In a statement issued by Gutierrez’s counsel, Atty. Bryant Gamonnac Casiw of the BGC Law Office, the actress’ camp reiterated that she “neither fired the helpers nor refused to pay their remaining pay for six days.”

“In fact, it was the helpers who quit and insisted that they leave the house immediately without complying with clearance requirements of the village association. This fake news is a black propaganda / smear campaign against our client as she is playing the character of former First Lady Imelda Marcos in an upcoming movie,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the Gutierrez was away for work on July 7 when the helpers became “unruly and turned berserk.”

“They persistently called our client that they have decided to quit since they could no longer cope with the taping and shooting schedules of our client. They have caused a commotion and were in a hurry to leave the house, without first complying with the clearance requirements of the village association.”

Moreover, the helpers also allegedly violated the confidentiality, non-disclosure and working agreement that they signed on June 12 “with their unauthorized taking of confidential information under the agreement.”

“Their acts endangered the safety, security, and privacy of our client and her family. It was also discovered that the helpers made arrangements to transfer employment to a neighbor in the village,” it said.

Gutierrez had sought the assistance of the village association’s security officers and the Barangay Assistance Center, believing this domestic issue could be resolved privately.

“Despite what happened, our client wishes the Helpers well. Our client has always been very generous with, and compassionate to, those who work for and with her, giving them bonuses and tips for extra hours worked. Most of her helpers have been with her family for 13 to 35 long years now and they can vouch that our client treats helpers with fairness, care, love, and respect that they deserve. She considers helpers as part of her family.”