MANILA -- Actress Lotlot de Leon is proud of her mother, film icon Nora Aunor, who was recently honored as National Artist for Film.

De Leon shared her thoughts on her mother's latest achievement on "Magandang Buhay" last Friday.

"We are all proud, our family is very proud of her," De Leon stressed.

De Leon also thanked all those who continue to support her mother.

"My mom is grateful for the award na ibinigay nila sa kanya. Grateful lang beyond words. So maraming salamat sa lahat ng nagtitiwala, sa lahat ng nagmamahal hanggang ngayon. Sa lahat ng ipinaglalaban si Mommy. So, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” added Aunor's adoptive daughter.

Aunor did not personally attend the conferment of the National Artist medallion at Malacañang last month due to a respiratory ailment.

Her adoptive daughter Matet and biological son Ian De Leon received the award opn her behalf.