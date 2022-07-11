LISTEN: SB19 updates Binibining Pilipinas theme song

SB19 is composed of Justin, Ken, Stell, Pablo, and Josh. FILE/ShowBT

MANILA — “Win Your Heart,” the theme song of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, is getting a 2022 update from no less than the Filipino supergroup SB19.

On Monday, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) released the lyric video of SB19’s version of “Win Your Heart,” ahead of its music video premiere on Friday.

Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin’s rendition of “Win Your Heart” gives the familiar song the modern pop treatment.

A’TIN, or fans of SB19, expressed their excitement with the act’s version of the song on social media on Monday, making “SB19 WinYourHeart LyricVid” the top trending topic on Twitter.

SB19 will perform at the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, scheduled on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The pageant will be broadcast live on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel.

Forty hopefuls will vie for several national crowns and the chance to represent the country in international pageants, including Miss International.