Keshi is coming to Manila on December 11

Photo from Live Nation Philippines' Facebook page.

MANILA — American singer Keshi is set to perform in Manila later this year, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Monday.

Keshi will bring his "HELL/HEAVEN" tour to the New Frontier Theater on December 11, with tickets going on sale starting July 20.

Here are the ticket prices for Keshi's concert:

VIP 1 - P4,500

VIP 2 - P4,000

Loge - P3,500

Balcony 1 - P2,500

Balcony 2 - P1,500

"Don't lie, baby, don't lie. We're not lying when we say Keshi's HELL/HEAVEN tour is finally coming to Manila on December 11, 2022, at the New Frontier Theater!" Live Nation Philippines said.

A songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, Keshi is known for his songs like "Like I Need U," "2 Soon," and "Right Here."