Keshi is coming to Manila on December 11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2022 02:34 PM

Photo from Live Nation Philippines' Facebook page.
MANILA — American singer Keshi is set to perform in Manila later this year, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Monday. 

Keshi will bring his "HELL/HEAVEN" tour to the New Frontier Theater on December 11, with tickets going on sale starting July 20. 

Here are the ticket prices for Keshi's concert:

  • VIP 1 - P4,500
  • VIP 2 - P4,000
  • Loge - P3,500
  • Balcony 1 - P2,500
  • Balcony 2 - P1,500

"Don't lie, baby, don't lie. We're not lying when we say Keshi's HELL/HEAVEN tour is finally coming to Manila on December 11, 2022, at the New Frontier Theater!" Live Nation Philippines said. 

A songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, Keshi is known for his songs like "Like I Need U," "2 Soon," and "Right Here."

