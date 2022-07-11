South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE will play at the New Frontier Theater on September 11, 2022. Photo from (G)I-DLE’s official Facebook page

Girl group (G)I-DLE will perform at the New Frontier Theater in September, concert producer PULP Live World said Monday, baring new details on the K-pop act’s upcoming local concert.

The five-member band earlier announced it would perform in Manila on September 11 as part of its “Just Me ( )I-DLE” world tour, which kicked off in Seoul last month.

In a Twitter post, PULP said (G)I-DLE would play at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, with tickets going on sale starting July 31 via TicketNet.

The following are the ticket prices:

• Royalty - P10,000

• VIP Floor Standing - P7,500

• VIP Loge Seated - P7,500

• Regular Flood Standing - P5,000

• Balcony Seated - P3,500

Formed by Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 with the single “Latata.” It has since released a string of popular songs, including “Senorita” (2019), “Oh My God” (2020), “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020), and “Hwaa” (2021).

In March, the group released its first full album “I Never Die,” which topped Korean music charts with lead single “Tomboy.”

