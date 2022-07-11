Photo from Donnalyn Bartolome's Instagram account.

MAYNILA — Humingi ng tawad ang social media star na si Donnalyn Bartolome sa kanyang baby-inspired ‘sexy’ photo shoot. Tinanggal na rin niya ang mga larawan sa kanyang mga accounts.

Sa kanyang Facebook post nitong Linggo, sinabi ni Bartolome na wala siyang masamang intesyon sa kanyang birthday shoot: "It was an honest mistake, it was never my intention to enable one of the most horrifying acts here on Earth."

"I couldn’t remove my post right away because I needed to copyright the photos to prevent the spread of it furthermore until I got a go signal from Facebook and other (social media) managers, an assurance that they know I am the owner of the photo and they’ll help me correct this by taking down all of the posts involving this photo shoot," ani Bartolome.

"You may help us by sending the links of the post to anyone who reposted this for any reason at all," dagdag pa niya.

Kahit man may natuwa sa kanyang shoot, nanaig para kay Bartolome na tanggalin ang post dahil sa mga hindi wastong implikasyon na maaaring ipahiwatig ng mga larawan.

"Almost a million people across (social media) platforms thought of it as light and funny because they know my personality and didn’t look at it that way hence our initial reaction to the idea was the same ... but upon reading other people’s perspective, I completely agree. I feel terrible, sick to my stomach, and had disturbing flashbacks I’d rather not say," ani Bartolome.

"I was called crazy for being overprotective to all of my siblings, ones I took care of since they were babies. It has come to the point where I had to go to psych to understand my actions because the level of protectiveness was quite extreme, all I’m saying is I’ve taken care of children since I was 11 years old, this was the last thing I would ever intend to do," dagdag pa niya.

Nagpasalamat siya sa mga fans na bukas na nagbigay ng kritisismo sa kanyang post.

"Thank you to everyone who let me know, especially those who did it so kindly, you’re the type of person who helps me become a better person every day as I hold the responsibility of influencing millions. It’s not easy.. but I’ll do my best," aniya.

"While you’re here. I’d like to use this attention for those who want to help abused children ... There is a care facility I was admitted to when I was a minor: Nayon ng Kabataan, the children admitted there carry so much pain, you can donate or send them little gifts to make them feel better. Thanks, everyone and I’m sorry."