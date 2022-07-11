MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis is set to release a documentary about her comeback concert "LuvAnne," which was held last June 11 at the Resorts World Manila.

The documentary entitled "LuvAnne: The Comeback" will give viewers a glimpse into Curtis's preparations for the concert.

On Instagram, Curtis posted a preview of the documentary, which is set to be released on July 16.

"Sharing a little piece of my heart and soul," she wrote.



"It's the beginning of Anne coming back. ... We've had so much time before I decided to come back to work. The pressure can be a good thing. It gives me that determination to really prove that I can still do this now that I'm a mother,” Curtis said in the video.

"But I also understand that for mothers, you shouldn't let the flame for your passions die. One thing I want Dahlia to know is that her mother was a pursuer of dreams," she added, referring to her firstborn with husband Erwan Heussaff, who was born in March 2020.

Weeks before the concert, Curtis also returned to host ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime, after going on hiatus for more than two years, or since December 2019, when she went on leave as an expectant mother.