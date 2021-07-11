Piolo says Alessandra went 'above expectations' in directing 'My Amanda'

MANILA – Piolo Pascual showered Alessandra de Rossi with praise for doing a good job as a director in their upcoming movie “My Amanda.”

As teased by de Rossi herself in a video shared by Netflix, the film is about unusually close best friends, TJ and Amanda, with pet names Fuffy and Fream, as they go through the motions of their relationship as long-time best friends while dealing with their own complicated relationships.

“I am very excited to share this film with [the viewers] and I am also siyempre nervous kasi directorial debut [ko] siya,” de Rossi said first.

To which, Pascual responded: “Don’t be nervous. I am excited for you as well because you didn’t do great. You did awesome.”

The actor said de Rossi went over and above everyone’s expectations and “it’s a fun film.”

“More than the bad trip, the laugh trip, the food trip, everything. All of the trip that you can think of, it’s a fun ride,” he said.

De Rossi wore many hats while working on “My Amanda.” Aside from being the lead actress opposite Pascual, she was also its director, writer and one of the producers.

While she described the whole experience as fun, De Rossi admitted on Wednesday that it was challenging for her to fulfill so many roles.

The actress said taking on many roles was physically draining for her that she was hospitalized three times within two weeks.

Nonetheless, she would love to wear the director’s hat again in the future.

De Rossi previously described the film as a “gift” for Pascual, whom she credited for “turning my life around” when he produced her indie blockbuster “Kita Kita.”

“My Amanda” was originally planned for release in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that schedule.

It is now set for a global premiere on July 15 via Netflix.