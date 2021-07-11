Filipino indie artist Eyedress releases new album 'Mulholland Drive'

Filipino indie artist Eyedress. Photo by Phil Knott

MANILA -- Filipino indie artist Eyedress (aka Idris Vicuna) has announced his new album, "Mulholland Drive," due out August 27 via Lex Records.

The announcement comes alongside two new songs "Prada" featuring New York trio Triathalon, and "Brain Dead." The former is accompanied by a vibrant visual directed by Dangy (YG, Freddie Gibbs, A$AP Rocky).

The new tracks are packaged in the same vein as his recently released tracks “Something About You” and “Spit On You” that are two diametrically-opposed songs that create a fully fleshed-out world when paired together. “Prada” is a melodic slow jam and “Brain Dead” is a fast-paced track that finds Eyedress continuing to show off his wide artistic range.

The forthcoming album’s thematic bent, as Eyedress tells it, embraces positivity and the wondrousness of life around us — simple pleasures like car rides with your family or appreciating those who are closest to you.

But "Mulholland Drive" isn’t afraid to deal with more complicated feelings as well: The King Krule collab “Chad An Gordy” reflects on missing family during a time in which it’s harder than ever to reach out and touch our loved ones, while the brisk synth-pop of “Body Dysmorphia” zooms in on unrealistic societal standards.

“It’s about loving your image and who you are,” he explains. “You have to fit into the beauty standards of the world, which is a problem. I wanted to make a song about loving yourself for who you are.”

“This album is about loving yourself and your life,” he continues while talking about where he’s at in his career and the message he wants to spread with his work. “At this point in my life, all the people who support me have made my life better than I can imagine. I’m literally eating off of this, and I want to give back because there’s so much love.”

And the forthcoming album is as benevolent of an offering as anyone could possibly hope for.

"Mulholland Drive," Eyedress’ fourth new album -- his debut in 2017 was titled "Manila Ice" -- builds on the sustained excitement surrounding his 2020 album “Let's Skip to the Wedding,” which has continued to reach new heights since its release.

“Let’s Skip to the Wedding” broke into Billboard's Heatseeker's Albums Chart at No. 17 behind the viral success of hit singles “Jealous,” which has been featured in over 5 million videos on TikTok, and “Romantic Lover” which exploded on TikTok and streaming platforms recently, entering at No. 22 on Rolling Stone's Trending 25 chart and peaking at No. 26 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in the US.