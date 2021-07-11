Angelica Panganiban celebrates first anniversary with boyfriend

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban surprised her followers when she took to social media on Sunday to greet her boyfriend, businessman Gregg Homan, happy anniversary.

Going by her post, Panganiban and Homan apparently have been together for a year now.

“I don’t ever want to be madly in love ever again. I want to be healthy in love, sanely in love, peacefully in love,” she wrote in the caption.

“Happy first year my love. I wuv yew,” she added.

Following her post, some of Panganiban’s celebrity friends quickly greeted the two of them on this relationship milestone.

Among those who expressed their happiness for the couple were Kim Chiu, Glaiza de Castro, Alyssa Valdez, Arci Munoz, Mariel Rodriguez, Dionne Monsanto, Bianca Gonzalez, Barbie Imperial and MJ Lastimosa.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

On New Year’s Day, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan’s Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

