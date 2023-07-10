Taylor Swift and her former boyfriend Taylor Lautner have reunited for a fresh collaboration.

Swift delighted her fans during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri by unveiling the music video for her song "I Can See You."

The audience was taken aback when Swift announced on stage that Lautner, along with Joey King and Presley Cash, had been involved in the music video.

To everyone's further surprise, Swift invited Lautner, King, and Cash to join her on stage, adding to the excitement.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the 'Speak Now' album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said of Lautner before calling him on stage.

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name,” she added.

Returning the compliments, Lautner shared to the audience why he respects Swift so much.

“I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you,” he said.

The duo then exchanged hugs, to the delight of the audience.

The unveiling of the “I Can See You” music video happened on the same day that Swift released the re-recorded version of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” That album contained “Back to December,” a track inspired by Lautner when he and Swift dated in 2009.