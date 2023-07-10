The stars of the upcoming dramas "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" held a successful back-to-back caravan at Vista Mall in Bataan.

Photos from the event last Saturday were uploaded by show producers Dreamscape Entertainment and JRB Creative Production on their social media accounts.

Present at the event were "Pira Pirasong Paraiso" stars Charlie Dizon, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

Also present were "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" stars Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde, JC de Vera and Jane Oineza.

"Pira Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" mark the collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director. Also included in the cast are KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Elisse Joson and Alexa Ilacad.

Meanwhile the revenge drama "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will be directed by FM Reyes under JRB Creative Production. Other cast members are Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.