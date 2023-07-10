South Korean singer-actress Yuri at the New Frontier Theater for her fan meeting, July 9, 2023. Photo: Instagram/@kwonyuri_official

South Korean singer-actress Yuri thanked Filipino fans for the "very happy memory" from her fan meeting in the country.

The event was held late Sunday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City as part of Yuri's "Chapter 2" Asian fan meeting tour.

On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old Girls' Generation star posted a backstage photo with the text: "I'm going back with a very happy memory."

"[Thanks] Philippines SONE," she wrote, referring to Girls' Generation's fan club name.

Clips shared by the New Frontier Theater on its Twitter page showed Yuri performing her solo single "Into You" at the event.

The singer also showcased Girls' Generation hit "Gee" and sub-unit Oh!GG's single "Lil' Touch."

She also immersed in the local culture, trying out Filipino snacks and reciting Filipino tongue twisters, based on the clips.

Yuri debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, known for songs like "Gee," "Genie" and "I Got A Boy."

In 2018, Yuri debuted as a soloist with the extended play "The First Scene."

Outside of her music career, Yuri has also starred in TV dramas such as "Fashion King," "Dae Jang Geum Is Watching," "Bossam: Steal the Fate" and "Good Job."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



