Meryll Soriano signs off from 'The Iron Heart'

MANILA -- Actress Meryll Soriano turned to social media to share her gratitude to be part of the hit action drama "The Iron Heart," starring Richard Gutierrez.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Soriano said it was an honor for her play her character Juno, who died in episode 167 of the series after she was chased by Richard Quan's character and his men.

"One of the hardest decisions is to not continue on as Juno. But, the time has come. To Juno, your bravery is unmatched. To be able to bring you to life was an honor. To my Apollo 5, you are family. I will always cherish the friendship. Thank you. To my directors, thank you for your patience, guidance and compassion. and, for making my dream come true — an action star," Soriano wrote.

She went on to thank all those who are part of the series from theb writers and producers to the staff, editors, cameramen, and many more.

She also thanked her partner Joem Bascon and her family for the support and understanding.

"To our audience, you guys are amaaaazing. You have kept us on our toes and we’re always motivated to do better. Tita Milkshake Andoy Ranay and Crown Artist Management, thank you for taking care of me. To Joem and ng family — you guys are my rock. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. I love you guys so much," the actress added.

"Isang malaking hingang malalim. I will definitely miss you Juno and the show. To moving forward!"

