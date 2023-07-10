Kenaniah unveils self-titled debut album

O/C Records artist Kenaniah drops self-titled debut album

MANILA - O/C Records artist Kenaniah has finally dropped his self-titled debut album.

The album features 10 tracks, all of which were written and produced by Kenaniah himself to showcase his personality and identity as an artist.

“These songs come from an idea of love but all started with his infatuation experience back in high school, which makes it more personal,” said the 18-year-old artist from Lipa, Batangas.

It includes the original and stripped versions of “Bahala Na,” “Better Now,” “Hindi Ikaw,” “Stay,” “Sana Walang Magbago,” “Selena,” “What If We Meet Again” and “Study First.”

Kenaniah’s debut album is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.