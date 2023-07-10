JM de Guzman studied religious leaders for 'The Iron Heart' role

JM de Guzman as Bro. Joseph and Richard Gutierrez as Apollo in 'The Iron Heart.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — JM de Guzman has disclosed that he studied some religious leaders for his "The Iron Heart" role.

In the new season of the action series, de Guzman will be playing the role of Bro. Joseph, a religious leader who has yet to be revealed if he will be a friend or foe of Apollo (Richard Gutierrez).

The actor shared how he watched religious leaders and practiced how they exude their charisma when they preach.

"May mga ni-research ako na religious leaders pero 'di ko na lang sasabihin kung sino sila, the way they talk the way they move, 'yung pagiging charismatic nila," de Guzman said in a press conference.

"Kasi requirement siya rito sa character ko eh, na maging charismatic siya, sana napo-portray ko nang maayos," he added.

De Guzman expressed his gratitude to "The Iron Heart" for trusting him with the role.

"Wala rin naman po akong nagiging problema kasi sobrang supportive po ng aming directors bago kami isalang. They make sure na naiintindihan namin 'yung character, 'yung nuances, kung paano gumalaw, magsalita," the actor said.

"Hinihimay po nang mabuti, ang kailangan ko lang pong gawin ay makinig and to listen to my directors din," he added.

He also shared how glad he was working with the show's lead actors Jake Cuenca and Richard Gutierrez.

"Nung nagka-eksena na rin po kami, sobrang generous po nila, ni Jake (Cuenca) and ni Richard (Gutierrez), sobrang generous actors po nila, sobrang welcoming po nila sa set nung first day namin. Wala po akong ibang masasabi kundi sobrang grateful lang po ako na makatrabaho po sila," he said.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

