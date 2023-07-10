Ivana Alawi heats up 'Showtime' stage with dance number

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi opened ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime" on Monday with a fiery dance number with the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

Alawi was greeted by the show's hosts led by Vice Ganda, her co-star in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Partners in Crime."

"Hello sa mga Kapuso at hello, hello sa mga Kapamilya. I am so happy to be here today. And siyempre congratulations din sa bago niyong tahanan," Alawi said.

Aside from doing vlogs, Alawi told Vice that she is currently busy traveling.

Last April, Alawi fulfilled her mother's dream to go to Paris to see the iconic Eiffel Tower.

