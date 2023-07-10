'Insidious: The Red Door' posts biggest opening weekend in PH in 2023

Handout photo.

MANILA -- The American horror film "Insidious: The Red Door" posted the biggest opening weekend in Philippine theaters this year.

Figures showed that "Insidious: The Red Door" made P205.6 million in five days, from July 5 to 9, on 542 screens in 206 locations.

This is also the all-time biggest opening weekend for horror films in the Philippines, Columbia Pictures, the film’s local distributor, added.

“The film was poised to open well, but we were just blown away by how much the horror fans embraced this, the franchise’s final chapter. It’s like the biggest, most enthusiastic send-off party to a beloved friend,” said Christopher Sy, managing director of Columbia Pictures.

SM North EDSA Cinema nabbed the highest box-office receipts for "Insidious: The Red Door" with P8.5 million, followed by SM Megamall Cinema (P7.2 million) and SM Fairview Cinema (P4.96 million).

The Top 10 cinemas also include SM Mall of Asia (P4.45 million), SM Clark (P4.3 million), SM Dasmarinas (P4.2 million), SM Seaside Cebu (P3 million), SM Iloilo (P2.93 million), SM Davao (P2.9 million) and SM Marikina (P2.8 million).

Rounding up the Top 20 theaters are SM Grand Central (P2.79 million), Uptown Taguig (P2.7 million), SM Baguio (P2.56 million), SM Pampanga (P2.397 million), SM Lipa (P2.389 million), SM Bacoor (P2.38 million), SM Southmall (P2.36 million), SM San Lazaro (P2.3 million), SM Cebu (P2.27 million) and Robinsons Antipolo (P2.267 million).

“I think the fans wanted to experience the movie with other people, to get scared together, to scream together, in a shared environment. And this can only be possible inside a cinema – in the dark, with a giant screen, and the best sound,” Sy added.

"Insidious: The Red Door" also had the biggest grossing opening weekend of the past 12 months, besting the opening weekend figures of "Avatar: The Way of the Water," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "The Little Mermaid," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Fast X," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

It also beat the opening weekend performances of the previously released "Insidious" films, as well as films from "The Conjuring" and "IT" franchises, "Annabelle: Creation" and local titles "Deleter" and "Feng Shui."

“Insidious: Red Door” marks Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, with Rose Byrne, Tye Simpkins, Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye reprising their original roles.

RELATED VIDEO: