From Charlie to Mokang: How Lovi Poe gives life to her onscreen roles

MANILA – Lovi Poe is currently gaining popularity for her portrayal of Mokang in the ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

But even before teaming up with Coco Martin for the primetime action drama, Poe took on the role of Charlie in the Netflix movie "Seasons," who is more refined compared to Mokang.

During a roundtable interview with ABS-CBN News, Poe discussed her approach to transitioning from one character to another as she manages multiple acting projects.

“Actually, we shot ['Seasons'] first before I got into the whole Mokang character. So, this is me warming up to become Mokang. Basically, this came first,” she said.

“As an actor, you really have to find ways to not take home your character. But it happens to me all the time especially if you’re playing your character on a daily basis. When I was doing ‘Seasons,’ siguro a few weeks after, hindi ko pa ma-let go 'yung character. I was still dressing like Charlie. I was moving like her,” she said.

For Poe, it takes her a while to break free from the character, especially if she enjoyed doing it.

“I love being Charlie because first of all, I’ve done dramas and different films. But this is my first romantic-comedy vibe kind of story. That’s why I was so happy when I was doing it. It took me a while to break free from her, but I had to because she’s a bit crazy,” she said.

In a previous interview, Poe thanked Martin for helping her create her character as Mokang in "Batang Quiapo."

"Lagi niyang sinasabi, nung first day namin tinuturuan niya ako. Sabi niya, 'Lovi, hindi ganyan.' Sabi niya, 'Sosyal ka pa rin sa paningin ko. Kailangan nating tanggalin 'yan.' Sabi ko, 'Paano?' 'Gawin mo ito, 'yung stance ko, ganito-ganyan.' So salamat ginawa mo, binuo mo si Mokang. Maraming salamat, thankful talaga ako," Poe told Martin.

Poe’s “Seasons” is currently the top movie on Netflix Philippines. Also starring Carlo Aquino, the movie, which premiered on Netflix last Friday, revolves around the complicated yet relatable bond shared by best friends Charlie (Poe) and Kurt (Aquino).

They navigate the fine line between platonic and romantic love, inviting viewers to contemplate and ponder on the complexities of such relationships.

As the story unfolds, it prompts audiences to reflect upon the blurred boundaries between these two forms of love, offering thought-provoking moments that resonate long after the film ends.