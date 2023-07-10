Folk pop band Ben&Ben turned to social media to express their gratitude to be part of the 1MX London Music Festival last July 8.

Posting snaps from the successful event, the group also thanked all their fans who attended their first show in United Kingdom.

"Thank you, London! We’ve waited a long time to come here. First time namin tumugtog sa dito sa 1MX Festival. Thank you, Liwanag for singing with us last night and for being part of this journey. All for you," Ben&Ben captioned their Instagram post on Sunday.

Aside from performing at the music festival, the group also enjoyed their break abroad.

Based on their their social media updates, the group went to the iconic Abbey Road and Big Ben.

Last week, in an interview with ABS-CBN News, the nine-piece ensemble expressed their excitement to perform to 1MX London Music Festival for the first time.

Related video: