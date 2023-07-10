Ara Mina happy sister Cristine has found a new love

MANILA -- Actress-turned-TV host Ara Mina is happy for her sister, Cristine Reyes, who is in love again after separating from her husband, Ali Khatibi.

Early this year, Reyes and actor Marco Gumabao were seen together in Siargao and the actor subsequently confirmed their relationship on social media.

Mina said she has been aware of the romance of her sister with Gumabao, whom she met during her 40th birthday in May 2019.

“Hindi pa sila close ni Cristine noon,” Ara Mina told ABS-CBN News. “In fact, Marco and I were supposed to work on a project together, pero hindi natuloy.

“Hindi kami magka-partner doon ni Marco, kasama lang kami sa cast. Hindi man kami natuloy, nagkatuluyan naman sila ng kapatid ko. Happy ako na nagka-love life na si Cristine ulit.”

This pandemic will always be memorable for Mina, who tied the knot with businessman Dave Almarinez. “May nag-propose sa akin this pandemic.

“’Yun ang pinakamagandang araw na nangyari sa akin. Nagkaroon ako ng partner in life. Nabuo ang aking pamilya. It’s a blessing.”

In the three decades that she has been in the entertainment industry, Mina is extremely thankful that she continues to get film and TV projects that keep her busy.

“Aminin natin that nabago ng pandemic ang landscape ng entertainment industry,” Mina said. “Sobrang laki ng pagbabago.”

Her advise to younger stars: “Huwag niyong kakalimutan ang mga taong tumutulong sa inyo. Isa sa haligi ng entertainment ang press para tumagal ang isang artista.

“Tumagal ako sa industry sa pagiging persistent ko at sabi nga nila, pagiging masipag ko at pagiging mahaba ang pasensiya.

“Kailangan ang work ethics mo, ‘yung pakikitungo mo sa mga kapwa artista, mga directors, production, sa crew, maayos lahat. Otherwise, hindi ka na ulit kukunin.

“Hindi na sila mawiwiling bigyan ka ng project kung hindi mo sila inalagaan. You respect the people around you in your workplace. If you love your work, talagang tatagal ka dito sa industriya.”

An emotional Mina acknowledged that she is now reaping the fruits of her labor in showbiz. “Thankful ako dahil hindi rin biro ang mga pinagdaanan ko as an actress and as a person. Saksi kayo doon. I’m now contented in my life.”

She was initially thinking to slow down from her career after she got married. However, projects kept coming in.

“Nagulat ako ang daming projects na dumarating,” she said.

Ara Mina has an upcoming film, “Litrato,” where she plays the daughter of Ai Ai de las Alas. Directed by Louie Ignacio, the film also stars Liza Lorena, Bodjie Pascua and Quinn Carillo.

She is likewise filming a horror film, plus there are new inquiries that required her to read the script initially.