Lovi Poe fulfills dream duet with Regine Velasquez on 'ASAP'

Lovi Poe ticked an item off her bucket list after she was finally able to sing with her idol Regine Velasquez on television.

The two joined forces on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday to perform a duet of Southern Sons’ “You Were There,” Michael Johnson’s “Bluer Than Blue”, and Velasquez’s own hit “I Just Don’t Wanna Be Lonely.”

In a past interview, Poe said that music was her first passion. In fact, she was first introduced to the public in 2008 as a recording artist. But the acting bug caught her and she set singing aside.

However, Poe eventually made her way back into music, with the actress releasing her own songs in recent months.

Currently, Poe stars in ABS-CBN's "Flower of Evil," which is the Philippine adaption of the South Korean series.