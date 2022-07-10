MANILA – Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi made sure not to miss an iconic place in Switzerland when they went on a European tour for their long overdue honeymoon.

As seen in one of her most recent Instagram updates, she and Choi visited Iseltwald in Switzerland, the famous set location of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing On You” (CLOY), starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

“Crash 'LANDI' on you.. But husband, not landi,” Bernal captioned their photos by the wooden dock beside the river where Hyun’s character, Captain Ri, was seen playing the piano as Se-ri (Son) passed by.

“When we were deciding which country to replace London (due to our UK visa arriving late), I asked my husband if we could visit Switzerland instead, primarily because I wanted to visit some of CLOY's filming locations,” Bernal explained.

As a self-confessed fan of the South Korean series, Bernal said in jest that she felt like she already hugged Captain Ri just by being in that location.

Aside from “CLOY’s” notable location, the couple will also be heading to the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, France, and Spain for their honeymoon.

It was in September last year when Bernal tied the knot with Choi. She first revealed their relationship in 2017.