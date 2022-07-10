Screenshot from Idol Philippines' YouTube channel.

MANILA — The "Idol Philippines" audition of Ryssi Avila, who won a platinum ticket from Moira dela Torre, has garnered more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Avila's audition where she sang "Alipin" by Shamrock as well as her original song "Matsala" has also been liked more than 87,000 times on the video-sharing platform.

Avila narrated that her life had been difficult after rumors spread that she was the third party in the breakup of rapper Skusta Clee and social media stat Zeinab Harake. Dela Torre however said she loves 'redemption stories' and made Avila go straight to the solo round.

"I love redemption stories. Just because your past was broken doesn’t mean your future has to be," dela Torre said.

"I only have this one chance to do this for this whole season and I feel it in my bones na ikaw ‘to na para sa’yo ‘to," she added.

Aside from Avila, 26-year-old Dominic Hatol from Trece Martires, Cavite got his platinum ticket from Regine Velasquez and 17-year-old Kimberly Baculo got hers from Gary Valenciano. Chito Miranda has yet to give the special pass.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

