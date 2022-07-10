Photo from Beyoncé's Instagram account.

Pop superstar Beyoncé set a new record as her song "Break My Soul" broke into the Billboard Top 10-- her 20th single to make it to the prestigious list.

The song rose to the 7th spot after debuting at number 15 in the Billboard Hot 100 with Harry Styles at the top for "As It Was."

Other songs by Beyoncé that reached the top of the charts are "Irreplaceable," "Baby Boy" with Sean Paul, "Crazy in Love" with Jay-Z, "Check On It" with Slim Thug, "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)," "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion, and "Perfect" with Ed Sheeran.

Beyoncé did not disappoint with her comeback single, which is about loving yourself and having your priorities in work and life.

This will mark Beyoncé's return since her sixth studio album "Lemonade" released in 2016.

In 2021, Beyoncé made Grammy history by having the most wins by a female artist. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion earned two awards together for their remix of the rapper's smash hit "Savage."