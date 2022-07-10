Andrea Brillantes says she didn't plan new romance soon after 'biggest heartbreak'

MANILA – Andrea Brillantes said it was not really her plan to fall in love and be in a relationship again so soon after what she called her “biggest heartbreak.”

Brillantes made this confession while speaking to Karen Davila for the broadcast journalist’s vlog, which was posted on Saturday.

“Wala po talaga akong plano mag-boyfriend ulit kasi galing po ako sa biggest heartbreak ko. Lost na ako, tapos habang nagkaroon ng issue sa biggest heartbreak ko na yun, namatay din yung tita ko. Lahat ng hurt ko noon, pinagtawanan lang ng mga tao,” she said.

“Sinasabi nila wala akong karapatan masaktan. Hindi nila alam na hurt and confused lang ako sa mga nangyayari. Ako sobrang lost ko noon. Hindi ko nga alam kung paano mag-move on. Paano ba mag-move on sa tita ko tapos yung sa issues na sinasabi ng lahat ng tao?”

Currently, Brillantes is in a relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero. They have been together since April this year.

The pair's confirmed romance, following months of rumors linking them, came as a surprise for many fans of Brillantes, who until then had been known to be with her love team partner, Seth Fedelin.

Back in April, Brillantes finally revealed that she and Fedelin were indeed officially together for two years and three months, until they broke up in October 2021. She said that while “painful,” their separation was a mutual decision.

Explaining that an overlap never happened, Brillantes said: “Nung nakita ko siya (Rivero), wala na din naman kami nung ex ko noon. Wala pong third party or anything. Nung nakita ko siya, sawi pa din ako dun sa isa. Alam din naman yun ni Ricci.”

While she’s initially hesitant to be in a relationship with a basketball player due to some misconceptions, Brillantes said what she and Rivero have is something “serious.”

Since confirming their relationship, Brillantes and Rivero have made numerous public appearances and both have also been more open in posting about each other on social media.