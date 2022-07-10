'Abangan niyo yung pasabog!' Watch Darna cast react to trailer

MANILA - Jane De Leon, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Zaijian Jaranilla and Iza Calzado were overly elated over what they see in the official trailer of their upcoming series “Darna,” which was finally unveiled last Thursday.

In a reaction video posted on JRB Creative Production’s Facebook page, all of them were seen holding their breath as they watched the action-packed clip.

They also could not help but shower each other with praises after every remarkable scene included in the trailer.

After watching the video, Jaranilla quipped: “Speechless ako!”

“Masaya lang ako kasi lahat ng pinaghirapan natin, parang nandiyan na. Mapapanood na natin,” the young actor added.

Calzado, for her part, was left wanting for more, saying she hoped to see de Leon in the Darna suit in the last frame.

Salvador, meantime, teased that the trailer is just a sneak peek of what viewers could expect from the series.

“I realized wala pa ito sa mga ginawa namin. Pero ang ganda! Kaya abangan niyo yung mga pasabog. Wala pa halos [scenes ni Valentina na naipakita],” she said.

Like everybody else, Garcia and De Leon are also looking forward for people to see what they have been working on.

“Sobrang excited na kami na mapanood ito. Sana suportahan niyo po ang ‘Darna,’” said Garcia.

“Malapit na malapit na po iyan mga Kapamilya at Kapatid. August na po iyan,” added de Leon.

Darna’s arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere in August on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.