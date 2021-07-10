Wilma Doesnt gets engaged on her birthday

Screenshot from Wilma Doesnt Instagram account

Actress and model Wilma Doesnt received “the best gift ever” on her birthday as her partner Gerick Parin got on his one knee and asked her to marry him.

On Instagram, Doesnt uploaded a clip where she appeared to be hosting an event at a resort when Parin suddenly came up to her on stage and showed the engagement ring.

Visibly surprised, it took the actress almost a minute before answering as she did not expect the engagement to happen on her birthday.

“Yes, of course,” she answered while trying to wipe her tears.

In the caption, Doesnt reminded women the value of patience in love and for not dwelling too much on mistakes from the past.

“The best birthday gift ever!!!!happy birthday to me!!yahoooo but seriously,to all the woman [sic] out there never give up on love. Your past doesn't define you nor your mistakes in life.i called it process,” she said.

“Trusts the process kasi may mas magandang naghihintay sayo. Patience is a virtue..but for patience is a waiting.learn to wait..your time will come no matter what it will happen.never loose yourself its because you made mistakes.”

Wilma has 3 kids from her past relationships, Asiana, Emilia, and Araion.

In 2018, she acknowledged on "Magandang Buhay'' that it was not easy to raise three children on her own. Doesnt had her first child, Asiana, when she was at the peak of her career.