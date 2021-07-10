‘The Voice PH’ finalist Alisah hopes new single turns out to be her signature song

Photo from Alisah Bonaobra's Instagram account

Former "The Voice Philippines" runner-up and power belter Alisah Bonaobra released a new single titled "Kahit ‘Di Totoo" written by legendary songwriter Vehnee Saturno, which Bonaobra hopes would be her much-awaited signature song.

Described as a heartbreaking love song, “Kahit ‘Di Totoo” was uploaded on Bonaobra’s YouTube channel last July 8 before releasing it on digital music platforms a day after.

“Para sa akin, love is sacrifice at ibig sabihin ay kaya mong tanggapin ‘yung ayaw mo sa isang tao,” Saturno said.

According to Bonaobra, she immediately felt the pain in the song upon hearing the demo despite not having a romantic experience yet.

“Kahit wala kang mang iniindang sakit sa puso mo, pag pinakinggan mo siya parang biglang magiging heartbroken ka po,” she said in a virtual press conference. “I've never had a boyfriend before and parang ayoko siyang ma-experience.”

The former “X Factor UK” contestant said she needed to watch films on a streaming app to properly internalize her new song.

“Nung marinig ko po yung demo song, kinabahan po ako agad. Aaminin ko po, hindi ako masyadong magaling mag-internalize kapag heartbroken songs. Kailangan mo talagang manood ng Netflix para magkaroon ng idea paano masaktan,” Bonaobra said.

“Hindi mo kailangan maranasan ang isang bagay para magkaroon ka ng idea paano ko siya maramdaman.”

Saturno, alongside the singer’s talent agency RJA Productions, is hoping that “Kahit ‘Di Totoo” would be Alisah’s hit song that will catapult the singer among his “living trophies” such as Martin Nievera with “Be My Lady”, Jessa Zaragoza with “Bakit Pa?”, and Jay R with "Bakit Pa Ba?”

“Underrated si Alisah. After 'The Voice' ang dami niyang achievements, which is sabi ko nga kailangan lang ng babaeng ito isang kanta para lumipad. Ang pinaka-passes ng isang artist sa music industry ay isang hit song. If you have a signature song, you are in, in the music industry, Saturno said.

Meanwhile, Bonaobra said she felt blessed to have been given the opportunity to sing a Saturno composition.

“I feel very blessed po na I was given the opportunity to interpret a composition by sir Vehnee. Malaking bagay po ito sa akin and I can say na naipakita ko sa recording ng kantang ito ang aking soft side like never before,” she said.

In 2014, Bonaobra joined the second of “The Voice Philippines” where she chose Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap as her coach.

She reached the grand finals of the singing competition but fell short behind eventual winner Jason Dy of Team Sarah.

