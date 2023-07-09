Tippy Dos Santos overjoyed to receive Taylor Swift tickets from husband

MANILA – Tippy Dos Santos could not contain her happiness when her husband Miguel Porcuna surprised her with a ticket to Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore next year.

On Instagram, Dos Santos shared a clip of her candid reaction when she found out about her husband’s present.

As seen in the clip, she was obviously overjoyed upon seeing the paper waiting for her inside her room.

“See you in Singapore, Mare @taylorswift!!!! Best husband award goes to you, @porcunamatata I love you!!!” wrote Dos Santos in the caption.

Swift will be bringing her The Eras Tour to the National Stadium in Singapore on March 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. This will be her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Aside from Singapore, Swift will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Based on her schedule, Swift will bring her Eras concert to various parts of the world until August 2024.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March, is a tribute to all of Swift's albums, including her most recent, "Midnights", and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore".