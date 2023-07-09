Tim Pavino collaborates with Indonesian songwriter

Tim Pavino and Indonesian songwriter Ifa Fachir. Handout

MANILA -- After being in the entertainment scene for a decade this year, theater artist and singer Tim Pavino assessed his first 10 years on the job and he cannot be thankful enough.

“The last 10 years of my career has been a whirlwind of surprises with its fair share of ups and downs,” Pavino told ABS-CBN News. “But, I can honestly say 10/10.

“I’ve been able to share this experience with my family and friends, travel the world, meet amazing people, create phenomenal relationships and perform on incredible stages. God is so good!”

Pavino, who traces his humble beginning in his hometown in Seattle, Washington, came to the Philippines upon the prodding of singer Soc Villanueva.

“Kuya Soc reached out to me when I was still living in the US and challenged me then to become the artist I eventually am today,” Pavino recalled. “I’m forever grateful.”

Pavino launched his career with a sold-out concert at the Music Museum, together with his debut “The OPM Album (Deluxe Edition),” produced by Villanueva.

“The next highlight would definitely be competing in ABS-CBN’s ‘The Voice of The Philippines’ and being coached by the incomparable Lea Salonga,” Pavino said.

“We made it to the semi-finals. Even if I didn’t win, I was blessed that Stages and Star Music took a chance on signing me up to their management and label and continued to change my life until now.”

Pavino entrenched himself into Philippine theater. “A huge part of my 10 years,” he beamed. “So far, I’ve been humbled to receive two acting awards, a Broadway World Philippines trophy [Best Actor in a Musical for ‘Miong’] and an Aliw Award [Best Featured Actor in a Musical for ‘Next to Normal’].

“I want to take this time to thank the directors who gave me the opportunity to tell life-changing stories on stage,” Pavino said. “What a ride.”

To highlight his 10th year, Pavino has a musical collaboration with award-winning Indonesian songwriter Ifa Fachir on the song, “Your Eyes.”

“The feeling of working with an Indonesian artist is spectacular,” Pavino said. “My music has always been influenced by artists and musicians from other countries, and Indonesia is definitely one of them.

“Ifa and I connected through Instagram during the pandemic as I’ve admired his work for some time, like his song ‘Pertama’ his work for the movie ‘Imperfect.’ I felt honored when he asked if I would like to write a song with him.

“Because we were composing from across the ocean, it took us some time. He wrote the music and I wrote the lyrics. All the music was produced in Indonesia and all vocals were produced in the Philippines.”

Pavino is thankful to Fachir and all the artists behind the scene who took their time to be part of this production.

“Thank you to Underdog Music PH and Sony Music Publishing Indonesia for this wonderful opportunity to collaborate and release art between our countries,” Pavino said.

“Ifa’s remarkable talent and friendship is the peak of this moment, so thank you Ifa for everything.”

For the next half of 2023, Pavino’s calendar will remain loaded. “Since it is my 10th year, I’m planning a concert with Stages to celebrate the occasion and hopefully, I can tour the show in the Philippines and maybe around the world,” Pavino shared.

“I’ll definitely be recording more music and theater is always on the horizon. I’m sure more things will arise as the end of the year draws closer. I can’t wait.”

Since Pavino has started his collaboration with an Indonesian artist, he expressed his desire to work and record with local and even international names.

