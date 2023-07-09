Kathryn Bernardo joins TikTok: Here's her first video

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has joined TikTok, pulling over 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

Bernardo opened her verified account on Saturday with a video of her sharing her take on the popular “lato-lato” toy.

“Lato-lato but make it fasyown. Hello, TikTok world,” she said in the caption.

As of writing, the clip already amassed over 800,000 views and some 132,000 likes.

Almost four years after the box-office success of "Hello, Love, Goodbye," Bernardo is set star in "A Very Good Girl" with award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon, and the historical film "Elena 1944."

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"Elena 1944," on the other hand, will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Olivia Lamasan under Black Sheep.