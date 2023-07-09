Jinggoy moves for creation of National Film Archive of the Philippines

MANILA – Senator Jinggoy Estrada is pushing for the passage of a bill seeking to establish the National Film Archive of the Philippines (NFAP).

Estrada believes his proposed measure would promote the growth and development of the local film industry.

“Two decades have passed since the enactment of Republic Act No. 9167, the law that directs the FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) to establish a film archive, but the permanent facility for film preservation with sufficient storage space and proper equipment has yet to materialize,” said Estrada in a statement.

Estrada emphasized the importance of approving his Senate Bill (SB) No. 1033, highlighting the unfortunate fate of numerous films that capture significant moments in the nation's history and reflect its social realities.

These films, instead of enduring the test of time, have deteriorated and lost their value over the years.

“In addition, notable works by our renowned filmmakers, including our national artists for film, have also been neglected and improperly cared for,” he lamented.

Citing FDCP data, Estrada revealed that approximately 65% of the country’s vast cinematic heritage has been lost or destroyed.

“Whatever remains unarchived are exposed to daily damage and deterioration. It is also estimated that out of more than 8,000 movies shot on film, only around 2,000 have surviving copies,” the senator said.

“This bill aims to address this problem by creating NFAP which will ensure the protection and preservation of Filipino films that are part of our historical and cultural heritage,” Estrada added.

SB No. 1033 is scheduled to be discussed in a hearing on July 10 by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, alongside two other bills authored by Estrada – Senate Bill Nos. 1032, and 2250.

SB No. 1032, or the proposed World-Class Filmmakers’ Incentives Act, aims to promote and support the production of high quality and globally competitive Filipino films through the provision of incentives and tax exemptions.

On the other hand, SB No. 2250 proposes the institutionalization of a physical and online festival for new quality genre films and free screening of classic movies every September.